The UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Missouri vs. UMKC Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos put up an average of 70.1 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.3 the Tigers allow.

UMKC is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.3 points.

Missouri is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.1 points.

The Tigers score 78.3 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 58.8 the Kangaroos allow.

Missouri has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.

UMKC is 7-4 when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

The Tigers are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Kangaroos concede to opponents (36.6%).

The Kangaroos shoot 42.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Tigers allow.

Missouri Leaders

Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 6.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Hayley Frank: 17 PTS, 7.4 REB, 47.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

17 PTS, 7.4 REB, 47.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64) Ashton Judd: 14.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

14.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Grace Slaughter: 11.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

11.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 48.9 3PT% (23-for-47)

Missouri Schedule