Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 16, check out our quarterback rankings below.

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 16

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 323.6 23.1 35.0 5.7 Jalen Hurts Eagles 313.7 22.4 32.9 9.9 Dak Prescott Cowboys 278.9 19.9 34.6 3.4 Brock Purdy 49ers 275.6 19.7 27.4 2.6 Lamar Jackson Ravens 272.3 19.5 28.6 9.6 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 251.4 18.0 37.4 4.4 Jordan Love Packers 248.2 17.7 34.7 3.1 Sam Howell Commanders 245.3 17.5 38.2 3.1 Jared Goff Lions 243.0 17.4 35.6 2.1 C.J. Stroud Texans 242.6 18.7 33.9 2.7 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 237.1 16.9 35.1 4.5 Justin Herbert Chargers 234.2 18.0 35.1 4.0 Russell Wilson Broncos 233.4 16.7 29.3 5.4 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 232.4 16.6 32.7 2.1 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 231.7 16.6 33.3 3.6 Matthew Stafford Rams 210.0 16.2 34.8 1.5 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 200.5 15.4 32.1 5.9 Derek Carr Saints 173.3 12.4 32.0 1.9 Geno Smith Seahawks 172.8 14.4 33.5 2.5 Justin Fields Bears 171.8 17.2 29.5 9.6 Gardner Minshew Colts 165.3 12.7 31.2 2.1 Desmond Ridder Falcons 162.8 12.5 27.2 3.9 Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8 Joe Burrow Bengals 147.2 14.7 36.5 3.1 Bryce Young Panthers 127.4 9.8 33.9 2.5

