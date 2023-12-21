It's Week 16 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning tight ends -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 16

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game T.J. Hockenson Vikings 209.2 14.9 8.8 Travis Kelce Chiefs 205.4 15.8 8.5 Sam LaPorta Lions 205.2 14.7 7 George Kittle 49ers 177.7 12.7 5.4 Evan Engram Jaguars 176.9 12.6 7.8 David Njoku Browns 167.4 12.0 7.6 Cole Kmet Bears 159.3 11.4 5.8 Trey McBride Cardinals 149.2 10.7 6.1 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 148.4 10.6 5.9 Mark Andrews Ravens 135.4 13.5 6.1 Dalton Schultz Texans 123.3 10.3 5.5 Dalton Kincaid Bills 120.5 9.3 5.7 Hunter Henry Patriots 119.9 9.2 4.7 Kyle Pitts Falcons 117.2 8.4 5.6 Cade Otton Buccaneers 106.8 7.6 4.1 Logan Thomas Commanders 105.3 8.1 5.1 Jonnu Smith Falcons 105.1 7.5 4.1 Dallas Goedert Eagles 105.1 9.6 5.9 Tyler Conklin Jets 102.4 7.3 5.1 Gerald Everett Chargers 90.8 7.6 4.3 Tyler Higbee Rams 90.3 6.9 4.6 Darren Waller Giants 88.4 9.8 6.3 Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans 83.1 5.9 4.5 Luke Musgrave Packers 73.1 7.3 4.5 Michael Mayer Raiders 71.4 5.5 3.1

This Week's Games

