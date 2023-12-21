Sportsbooks give the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) the advantage on Thursday, December 21, 2023 against the New Orleans Saints (7-7). Los Angeles is favored by 4 points. The game's point total is listed at 44.5.

Before the Rams play the Saints, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. As the Saints prepare for this matchup against the Rams, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Rams vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline
BetMGM Rams (-4) 44.5 -200 +165
FanDuel Rams (-4) 44.5 -190 +160

Los Angeles vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Rams vs. Saints Betting Insights

  • Los Angeles has a 7-5-2 record against the spread this season.
  • The Rams are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 4-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Six of Los Angeles' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
  • New Orleans' record against the spread in 2023 is 4-9-1.
  • The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4-point underdog or more this year.
  • New Orleans has played 14 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

