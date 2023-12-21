For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sammy Blais a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blais stats and insights

Blais has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Blais has zero points on the power play.

Blais averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:28 Home L 6-4 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5 11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.