The Bradley Braves (6-5) will try to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.6% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.

This season, SIU-Edwardsville has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.6% from the field.

The Cougars are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 271st.

The Cougars score an average of 72.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 71.1 the Braves allow.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 6-1.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 SIU-Edwardsville is scoring 26.8 more points per game at home (87.2) than on the road (60.4).

In 2023-24 the Cougars are giving up 12.4 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (76.6).

Beyond the arc, SIU-Edwardsville drains fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (38.3%) as well.

