How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (6-5) will try to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.6% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, SIU-Edwardsville has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.6% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 271st.
- The Cougars score an average of 72.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 71.1 the Braves allow.
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 6-1.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 SIU-Edwardsville is scoring 26.8 more points per game at home (87.2) than on the road (60.4).
- In 2023-24 the Cougars are giving up 12.4 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (76.6).
- Beyond the arc, SIU-Edwardsville drains fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (38.3%) as well.
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Green Bay
|W 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 83-71
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/18/2023
|Central Christian Bible
|W 99-56
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/31/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
