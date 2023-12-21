The Bradley Braves (6-5) will try to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.6% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, SIU-Edwardsville has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 271st.
  • The Cougars score an average of 72.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 71.1 the Braves allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.1 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 6-1.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 SIU-Edwardsville is scoring 26.8 more points per game at home (87.2) than on the road (60.4).
  • In 2023-24 the Cougars are giving up 12.4 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (76.6).
  • Beyond the arc, SIU-Edwardsville drains fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (38.3%) as well.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Green Bay W 78-69 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/10/2023 @ Ball State L 83-71 John E. Worthen Arena
12/18/2023 Central Christian Bible W 99-56 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/21/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/31/2023 Western Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

