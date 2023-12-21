The Bradley Braves (6-3) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 12.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 16.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Wright: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Terrance Thompson: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

Malevy Leons: 14.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Darius Hannah: 12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Duke Deen: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Davis: 8.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Bradley Stat Comparison

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 228th 72.7 Points Scored 70.5 268th 179th 70.8 Points Allowed 69.0 131st 242nd 31.8 Rebounds 30.9 276th 290th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 156th 7.8 3pt Made 7.2 202nd 230th 12.6 Assists 11.6 284th 182nd 11.9 Turnovers 9.9 51st

