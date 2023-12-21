How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks are shooting 41.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 41.3% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.
- Southeast Missouri State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 203rd.
- The Redhawks score only 4.5 more points per game (70) than the Redbirds allow their opponents to score (65.5).
- Southeast Missouri State is 4-3 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Southeast Missouri State is scoring more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (60.6).
- At home the Redhawks are allowing 60.8 points per game, 22 fewer points than they are away (82.8).
- At home, Southeast Missouri State knocks down 8.2 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (28.3%).
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|W 95-45
|Show Me Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 89-80
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Lindsey Wilson
|W 87-59
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Show Me Center
