The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks are shooting 41.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 41.3% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.
  • Southeast Missouri State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 203rd.
  • The Redhawks score only 4.5 more points per game (70) than the Redbirds allow their opponents to score (65.5).
  • Southeast Missouri State is 4-3 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • Southeast Missouri State is scoring more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (60.6).
  • At home the Redhawks are allowing 60.8 points per game, 22 fewer points than they are away (82.8).
  • At home, Southeast Missouri State knocks down 8.2 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (28.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Harris-Stowe W 95-45 Show Me Center
12/9/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 89-80 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/17/2023 Lindsey Wilson W 87-59 Show Me Center
12/21/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/29/2023 Southern Indiana - Show Me Center
12/31/2023 Morehead State - Show Me Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.