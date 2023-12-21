The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks are shooting 41.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 41.3% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.

Southeast Missouri State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 203rd.

The Redhawks score only 4.5 more points per game (70) than the Redbirds allow their opponents to score (65.5).

Southeast Missouri State is 4-3 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Southeast Missouri State is scoring more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (60.6).

At home the Redhawks are allowing 60.8 points per game, 22 fewer points than they are away (82.8).

At home, Southeast Missouri State knocks down 8.2 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (28.3%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule