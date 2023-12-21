The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-8) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (2-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Show Me Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Redhawks allow to opponents.

Evansville has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.9 points.

The Redhawks average 65.1 points per game, 21.7 fewer points than the 86.8 the Purple Aces allow.

The Redhawks shoot 39.7% from the field, 9.9% lower than the Purple Aces allow defensively.

The Purple Aces shoot 36.8% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Redhawks concede.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Alecia Doyle: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Daejah Richmond: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kiyley Flowers: 5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Amiyah Buchanan: 5.1 PTS, 40.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Schedule