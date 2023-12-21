Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) will play the Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rob Martin: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adam Larson: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braxton Stacker: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- BJ Ward: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 9.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 9.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Darius Burford: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|320th
|67.1
|Points Scored
|67.0
|321st
|69th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|242nd
|205th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|33.0
|193rd
|202nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|121st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|292nd
|11.4
|Assists
|13.4
|176th
|297th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|13.2
|276th
