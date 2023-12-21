The UMKC Kangaroos (4-5) meet the Missouri Tigers (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This contest will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

UMKC vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

UMKC Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Dom Phillips: 8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Lisa Thomas: 6.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Emani Bennett: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 5.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

Hayley Frank: 17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Mama Dembele: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 7.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 7.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashton Judd: 16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Grace Slaughter: 12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

