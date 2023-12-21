The UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other Summit Games

UMKC vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos score an average of 70.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, UMKC is 4-0.

Missouri's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.

The 78.3 points per game the Tigers average are 19.5 more points than the Kangaroos allow (58.8).

Missouri has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.

When UMKC allows fewer than 78.3 points, it is 7-4.

The Tigers shoot 46.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Kangaroos concede defensively.

The Kangaroos shoot 42.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Tigers allow.

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Tamia Ugass: 7.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

7.7 PTS, 50.0 FG% Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51)

8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51) Lisa Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG% Emani Bennett: 8.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

UMKC Schedule