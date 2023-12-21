The UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Summit Games

UMKC vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

  • The Kangaroos score an average of 70.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.3 points, UMKC is 4-0.
  • Missouri's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.
  • The 78.3 points per game the Tigers average are 19.5 more points than the Kangaroos allow (58.8).
  • Missouri has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
  • When UMKC allows fewer than 78.3 points, it is 7-4.
  • The Tigers shoot 46.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Kangaroos concede defensively.
  • The Kangaroos shoot 42.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Tigers allow.

UMKC Leaders

  • Nariyah Simmons: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Tamia Ugass: 7.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%
  • Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51)
  • Lisa Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%
  • Emani Bennett: 8.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Western Illinois W 68-60 Swinney Recreation Center
12/14/2023 Alabama A&M W 57-52 Swinney Recreation Center
12/18/2023 Kansas Christian W 121-37 Swinney Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
12/29/2023 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center
12/31/2023 St. Thomas - Swinney Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.