How to Watch the UMKC vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
UMKC vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison
- The Kangaroos score an average of 70.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.3 points, UMKC is 4-0.
- Missouri's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.
- The 78.3 points per game the Tigers average are 19.5 more points than the Kangaroos allow (58.8).
- Missouri has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- When UMKC allows fewer than 78.3 points, it is 7-4.
- The Tigers shoot 46.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Kangaroos concede defensively.
- The Kangaroos shoot 42.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Tigers allow.
UMKC Leaders
- Nariyah Simmons: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Tamia Ugass: 7.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51)
- Lisa Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%
- Emani Bennett: 8.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
UMKC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 68-60
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/14/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 57-52
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/18/2023
|Kansas Christian
|W 121-37
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
|12/31/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
