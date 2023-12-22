The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take the court against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

In games Illinois shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Fighting Illini sit at fifth.

The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini score are 9.3 more points than the Tigers allow (70.1).

When Illinois puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 71st.

The Tigers put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini give up.

Missouri has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game away from home.

At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game (62.1) than in away games (69.8).

Illinois drained 8.0 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.

The Tigers allowed fewer points at home (74.5 per game) than away (76.6) last season.

Missouri sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).

