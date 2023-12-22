Friday's contest at Enterprise Center has the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) going head to head against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on December 22. Our computer prediction projects a 77-68 victory for Illinois.

There is no line set for the game.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Missouri vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-8.9)

Illinois (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Missouri has gone 4-6-0 against the spread, while Illinois' ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Tigers are 3-7-0 and the Fighting Illini are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (179th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per contest (159th in college basketball).

Missouri grabs 32.5 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball) while allowing 36.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.4 boards per game.

Missouri makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) at a 36.4% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make at a 31.9% rate.

The Tigers put up 97.2 points per 100 possessions (137th in college basketball), while allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions (207th in college basketball).

Missouri has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball play), 3.4 fewer than the 14.2 it forces on average (63rd in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini's +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.4 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Illinois wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.9 boards. It collects 44.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9.

Illinois makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (229th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make, at a 29.2% rate.

Illinois loses the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 12.3 (220th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.3.

