Friday's contest between the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) and Missouri Tigers (7-4) going head to head at Enterprise Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Missouri vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-8.8)

Illinois (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Missouri has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Illinois, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Tigers have gone over the point total in three games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over three times.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (178th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per outing (159th in college basketball).

Missouri loses the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. it records 32.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 328th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.9 per contest.

Missouri connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 36.4% from deep (70th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.9%.

The Tigers rank 138th in college basketball with 97.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 208th in college basketball defensively with 90.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Missouri has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (91st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.2 (63rd in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +152 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game, 85th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.2 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball.

Illinois pulls down 44.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) while conceding 33.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.9 boards per game.

Illinois makes 2.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (104th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

Illinois has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.3 per game (219th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (350th in college basketball).

