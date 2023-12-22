Friday's contest between the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) and Missouri Tigers (7-4) matching up at Enterprise Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Missouri vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-9.0)

Illinois (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Missouri is 4-6-0 against the spread, while Illinois' ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Tigers have hit the over in three games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over three times.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (159th in college basketball).

Missouri grabs 32.5 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball) while conceding 36.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.4 boards per game.

Missouri knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) while shooting 36.4% from deep (70th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 31.9%.

The Tigers rank 139th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 207th in college basketball, allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions.

Missouri has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.8 per game (92nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.2 (63rd in college basketball).

