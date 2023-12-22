The Missouri Tigers (7-4) go up against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 37.2% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
  • Missouri has put together a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 314th.
  • The Tigers average 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.2).
  • Missouri has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
  • The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
  • Missouri drained more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall L 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena
1/6/2024 Georgia - Mizzou Arena

