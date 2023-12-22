How to Watch Missouri vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (7-4) go up against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Elon vs South Carolina (6:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Houston Christian vs Texas A&M (8:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Alabama State vs Auburn (8:00 PM ET | December 22)
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 37.2% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
- Missouri has put together a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 314th.
- The Tigers average 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.2).
- Missouri has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
- The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
- Missouri drained more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/6/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Mizzou Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.