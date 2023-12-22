The Missouri Tigers (7-4) go up against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 37.2% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Missouri has put together a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 314th.

The Tigers average 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.2).

Missouri has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.

The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.

Missouri drained more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule