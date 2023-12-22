The Missouri Tigers (7-4) take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Missouri matchup.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Missouri vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.

Illinois has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

In the Fighting Illini's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Tigers have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +12500 at the start of the season to +50000.

With odds of +50000, Missouri has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

