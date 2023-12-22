Missouri vs. Illinois: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri Tigers (7-4) take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Missouri matchup.
Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Missouri vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-6.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-6.5)
|150.5
|-265
|+215
Missouri vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.
- Illinois has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Fighting Illini's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The Tigers have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +12500 at the start of the season to +50000.
- With odds of +50000, Missouri has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
