The Missouri Tigers (7-2) will play the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Missouri Players to Watch

Noah Carter: 12.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Sean East: 16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Robinson II: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Marcus Domask: 12.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 6.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Ty Rodgers: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dain Dainja: 8.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Missouri vs. Illinois Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Illinois AVG Illinois Rank 162nd 75.4 Points Scored 80.1 82nd 95th 67.2 Points Allowed 62.4 25th 291st 33.8 Rebounds 46.4 2nd 318th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.9 67th 28th 9.7 3pt Made 8.3 105th 131st 14.3 Assists 12.6 231st 88th 10.6 Turnovers 12.8 252nd

