St. Louis, MO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in St. Louis, Missouri, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
St. Louis, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miller Career Academy at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.