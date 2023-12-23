As they gear up to square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) on Saturday, December 23 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jarred Tinordi D Out Concussion Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Seth Jones D Out Upper Body Philipp Kurashev C Questionable Illness Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 92 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the league.

Their -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 73 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago concedes 3.6 goals per game (110 total), which ranks 26th in the league.

Their -37 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6.5

