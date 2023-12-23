The St. Louis Blues will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, December 23, with the Blackhawks having lost eight consecutive road games.

You can watch the Blues attempt to hold off the Blackhawks on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/9/2023 Blackhawks Blues 3-1 CHI 11/26/2023 Blackhawks Blues 4-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are allowing 105 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Blues' 92 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Blues are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 32 12 23 35 19 26 53.7% Pavel Buchnevich 30 12 14 26 22 21 25.7% Jordan Kyrou 32 7 16 23 18 16 33.3% Kevin Hayes 32 9 8 17 13 20 57.8% Brayden Schenn 32 8 8 16 22 24 49%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks concede 3.6 goals per game (115 in total), 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 75 goals this season (2.3 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players