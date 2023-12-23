The St. Louis Blues, Jordan Kyrou among them, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Kyrou's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Kyrou has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 17:56 on the ice per game.

In six of 32 games this year, Kyrou has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 32 games this year, Kyrou has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Kyrou has an assist in 13 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kyrou has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -40 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 6 23 Points 6 7 Goals 3 16 Assists 3

