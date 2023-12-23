Should you bet on Justin Faulk to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Faulk stats and insights

In one of 32 games this season, Faulk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

Faulk has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 1.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Faulk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:36 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:34 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:36 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:08 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:21 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:52 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.