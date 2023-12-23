Anytime goal scorer odds are listed in this article for the only match on the LaLiga schedule Saturday.

Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today

Alvaro Morata, Atletico Madrid (+120)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 9

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid (+150)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 11

Memphis Depay, Atletico Madrid (+175)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 2

Angel Correa, Atletico Madrid (+175)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 4

Adrian Nino, Atletico Madrid (+175)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 2

2 Goals: 0

Rayane Belid, Atletico Madrid (+185)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Salim El Jebari El Hannouni, Atletico Madrid (+250)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 3

3 Goals: 0

Alex Calatrava, Atletico Madrid (+250)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla FC (+250)

Opponent: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 5

Lino, Atletico Madrid (+300)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 2

Rafa Mir, Sevilla FC (+300)

Opponent: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 1

Mariano Diaz, Sevilla FC (+380)

Opponent: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Games Played: 6

6 Goals: 0

Rodrigo Riquelme, Atletico Madrid (+380)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 2

Saul Niguez, Atletico Madrid (+380)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 0

Erik Lamela, Sevilla FC (+400)

Opponent: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Games Played: 11

11 Goals: 2

Today's LaLiga Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Sevilla FC @ Atletico Madrid 10:15 AM, ET Watch on ESPN+!

