How Lindenwood ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 318

Lindenwood's best wins

Against the Omaha Mavericks on November 17, Lindenwood registered its best win of the season, which was a 72-70 victory. Darius Beane, in that signature win, recorded a team-high 25 points with four rebounds and two assists. Keith Haymon also played a role with 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

71-60 over William & Mary (No. 349/RPI) on November 19

73-67 on the road over IUPUI (No. 357/RPI) on December 16

Lindenwood's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

The Lions have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Lindenwood has been given the 293rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Lions have 18 games left this season, including five against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

Lindenwood's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Lindenwood's next game

Matchup: Lindenwood Lions vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Lindenwood Lions vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:30 PM ET Location: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

