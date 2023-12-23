What are Missouri State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Missouri State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR NR 93

Missouri State's best wins

Missouri State took down the Evansville Purple Aces (No. 59-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 90-78 win on November 29 -- its signature win of the season. Alston Mason was the leading scorer in the signature win over Evansville, recording 19 points with one rebound and seven assists.

Next best wins

69-64 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 70/RPI) on December 23

56-52 over Kent State (No. 123/RPI) on November 19

69-60 at home over Sam Houston (No. 219/RPI) on December 9

84-69 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223/RPI) on November 13

87-69 over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on November 20

Missouri State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

According to the RPI, Missouri State has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Bears have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Missouri State has the 219th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

In terms of the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Missouri St's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Missouri State's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

