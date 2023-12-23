Saturday's contest that pits the Saint Mary's Gaels (8-5) against the Missouri State Bears (8-4) at University Credit Union Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 72, Missouri State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.5

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 5-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Missouri State, who is 8-4-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Gaels are 5-6-0 and the Bears are 6-6-0.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears put up 74.0 points per game (212th in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (103rd in college basketball). They have a +77 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The 41.5 rebounds per game Missouri State accumulates rank 30th in the nation, 8.2 more than the 33.3 its opponents record.

Missouri State connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents.

Missouri State loses the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 13.0 (278th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.7.

