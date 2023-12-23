The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-5) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Missouri State Bears (8-4) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 44.4% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 37.8% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.

Missouri State has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.

The Bears are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at seventh.

The Bears score an average of 74.0 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 58.7 the Gaels give up.

Missouri State has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Missouri State is putting up more points at home (82.8 per game) than on the road (65.3).

At home the Bears are allowing 67.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than they are on the road (72.8).

At home, Missouri State sinks 8.2 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages on the road (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than away (28.8%).

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule