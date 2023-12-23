The Missouri State Bears (7-3) face the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Donovan Clay: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • N.J. Benson: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Chance Moore: 13.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Alston Mason: 17.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Mitchell Saxen: 10.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Aidan Mahaney: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joshua Jefferson: 9.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Augustas Marciulionis: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Ducas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank
289th 69.3 Points Scored 73.7 210th
8th 60.6 Points Allowed 68.1 109th
50th 40.6 Rebounds 40.8 45th
19th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 233rd
258th 6.6 3pt Made 8.1 128th
162nd 13.7 Assists 12.6 235th
96th 10.7 Turnovers 13.6 308th

