The Missouri State Bears (7-3) face the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

N.J. Benson: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

Chance Moore: 13.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Alston Mason: 17.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 10.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

Aidan Mahaney: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Joshua Jefferson: 9.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Augustas Marciulionis: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alex Ducas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 289th 69.3 Points Scored 73.7 210th 8th 60.6 Points Allowed 68.1 109th 50th 40.6 Rebounds 40.8 45th 19th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 233rd 258th 6.6 3pt Made 8.1 128th 162nd 13.7 Assists 12.6 235th 96th 10.7 Turnovers 13.6 308th

