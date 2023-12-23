2024 NCAA Bracketology: Missouri March Madness Odds | December 25
For bracketology analysis on Missouri and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +12500
How Missouri ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|113
Missouri's best wins
On November 28 against the Pittsburgh Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in the RPI, Missouri secured its signature win of the season, a 71-64 victory on the road. With 21 points, Sean East was the leading scorer versus Pittsburgh. Second on the team was Noah Carter, with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 82-72 at home over Wichita State (No. 104/RPI) on December 3
- 70-68 on the road over Minnesota (No. 176/RPI) on November 16
- 68-50 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 242/RPI) on November 13
- 101-79 at home over UAPB (No. 256/RPI) on November 6
- 82-59 at home over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on November 22
Missouri's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Based on the RPI, Missouri has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Missouri is playing the 87th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Tigers have 18 games left this season, including two versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.
- Mizzou's upcoming schedule includes four games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Missouri's next game
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. Central Arkansas Bears
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV Channel: SEC Network
