For bracketology analysis around Missouri and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on Missouri's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Missouri ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 167

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri's best wins

When Missouri beat the Belmont Bruins, the No. 42 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-61 on November 6, it was its signature win of the season. The leading scorer against Belmont was Mama Dembele, who tallied 15 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

81-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 107/RPI) on December 6

69-66 on the road over Illinois (No. 153/RPI) on December 17

96-62 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 246/RPI) on November 20

66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 254/RPI) on November 24

85-42 at home over UMKC (No. 274/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Missouri's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Tigers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Missouri is playing the 177th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 16 games remaining this year, including three versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.

Missouri's upcoming schedule features three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Missouri's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

LSU Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Missouri games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.