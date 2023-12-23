Pavel Buchnevich and the St. Louis Blues will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Buchnevich are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich has averaged 18:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In Buchnevich's 30 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 30 games this season, Buchnevich has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Buchnevich has an assist in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Buchnevich goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -40 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 30 Games 6 26 Points 3 12 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

