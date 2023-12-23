Utah vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Las Vegas Bowl
In this year's Las Vegas Bowl, the Utah Utes are solid favorites (-7) over the Northwestern Wildcats. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-7)
|42.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Utah (-7.5)
|42.5
|-280
|+225
Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Utah has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- The Utes have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Northwestern has compiled an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.
