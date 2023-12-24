Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly Women's A-10 Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the A-10, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
A-10 Power Rankings
1. Davidson
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
- Last Game: W 83-56 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Opponent: @ La Salle
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
2. Richmond
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: W 64-60 vs Chattanooga
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Washington
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: W 63-57 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fordham
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
4. VCU
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: W 59-36 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Next Game
- Opponent: UMass
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
- Last Game: W 97-53 vs Le Moyne
Next Game
- Opponent: Harvard
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
6. George Mason
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
- Last Game: W 83-76 vs Towson
Next Game
- Opponent: La Salle
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: L 87-81 vs Illinois State
Next Game
- Opponent: Rhode Island
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
8. Duquesne
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: L 63-52 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Dayton
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
9. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: L 98-69 vs Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Dayton
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 202nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
- Last Game: L 70-53 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Opponent: Duquesne
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
11. George Washington
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
- Last Game: W 67-34 vs Stonehill
Next Game
- Opponent: Richmond
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
12. Fordham
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 242nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: L 82-56 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
13. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 296th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
- Last Game: L 58-45 vs Colgate
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
14. La Salle
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 306th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: L 74-60 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Mason
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
15. UMass
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
- Last Game: L 74-52 vs Albany
Next Game
- Opponent: @ VCU
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
