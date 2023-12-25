A.J. Brown versus the New York Giants pass defense and Bobby Okereke is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Eagles play the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. We have stats and information available for you below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Eagles vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 171.4 12.2 4 31 11.99

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

A.J. Brown vs. Bobby Okereke Insights

A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense

A.J. Brown has hauled in 95 receptions for 1,314 yards (93.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

In the air, Philadelphia has thrown for 3,189 yards, or 227.8 per game -- that places the team 16th in the league.

The Eagles' scoring average on offense is 25.6 points per game, seventh-highest in the league.

Philadelphia averages 33.2 pass attempts per game this year, ranking it 21st in the league.

In the red zone, the Eagles have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 44 times (seventh-fewest in NFL).

Bobby Okereke & the Giants' Defense

Bobby Okereke has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 122 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is 19th in the NFL with 3,151 passing yards allowed (225.1 per game) and 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

This year, the Giants have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by surrendering 24.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in the NFL with 356.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Six players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

A.J. Brown vs. Bobby Okereke Advanced Stats

A.J. Brown Bobby Okereke Rec. Targets 141 36 Def. Targets Receptions 95 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.8 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1314 122 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 93.9 8.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 440 9.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.