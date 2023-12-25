The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC West showdown.

When is Chiefs vs. Raiders?

  • Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (9.1 points) is a little bit less than the 11-point edge BetMGM gives to the Chiefs, though the data still has them as the favorite.
  • The Chiefs have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Chiefs have won nine of the 14 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (64.3%).
  • Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Raiders have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +410 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+11)
  • The Chiefs have covered the spread eight times in 14 games with a set spread.
  • In games they have played as 11-point favorites or more, Kansas City has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
  • The Raiders have covered the spread seven times over 14 games with a set spread.
  • Las Vegas has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (40.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 1.2 more points per game (41.7) than this matchup's over/under of 40.5 points.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.0 fewer points per game (37.5) than this game's total of 40.5 points.
  • Chiefs games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (35.7%).
  • Four of the Raiders' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
12 64.9 6 17.4 1

Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
8 201.6 8 1.4 1

