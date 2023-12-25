Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Raiders Game – Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC West showdown.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Raiders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Chiefs vs. Raiders?
- Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (9.1 points) is a little bit less than the 11-point edge BetMGM gives to the Chiefs, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- The Chiefs have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Chiefs have won nine of the 14 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (64.3%).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Raiders have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +410 or more once this season and lost that game.
Who will win? The Chiefs or Raiders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+11)
- The Chiefs have covered the spread eight times in 14 games with a set spread.
- In games they have played as 11-point favorites or more, Kansas City has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- The Raiders have covered the spread seven times over 14 games with a set spread.
- Las Vegas has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (40.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.2 more points per game (41.7) than this matchup's over/under of 40.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.0 fewer points per game (37.5) than this game's total of 40.5 points.
- Chiefs games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (35.7%).
- Four of the Raiders' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Isiah Pacheco Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|64.9
|6
|17.4
|1
Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|201.6
|8
|1.4
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.