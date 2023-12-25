The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) host an AFC West clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: Nickelodeon

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs rack up just 2.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Raiders surrender (20).

The Chiefs average 24.4 more yards per game (358.8) than the Raiders allow per matchup (334.4).

This season, Kansas City rushes for 21.8 fewer yards per game (103.1) than Las Vegas allows per outing (124.9).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (24 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs' average points scored in home games (23.7) is higher than their overall average (22.8). But their average points conceded at home (15.9) is lower than overall (17.5).

At home, the Chiefs rack up 370.4 yards per game and concede 283.3. That's more than they gain overall (358.8), but less than they allow (293.2).

Kansas City's average yards passing at home (263.3) is higher than its overall average (255.6). And its average yards allowed at home (163.7) is lower than overall (182.8).

At home, the Chiefs rack up 107.1 rushing yards per game and give up 119.6. That's more than they gain (103.1) and allow (110.4) overall.

The Chiefs' third-down percentages on offense (46.2%) and defense (34.8%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 46.6% and 36.7%, respectively.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Green Bay L 27-19 NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo L 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 at New England W 27-17 FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - -

