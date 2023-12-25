Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Looking for Edwards-Helaire's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 216 yards on 64 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.4 yards per carry, and has 13 catches (17 targets) for 137 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR

The Chiefs have two other running backs on the injury report this week: Isiah Pacheco (FP/shoulder): 176 Rush Att; 779 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 33 Rec; 209 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jerick McKinnon (DNP/groin): 21 Rush Att; 60 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 25 Rec; 192 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Edwards-Helaire 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 64 216 1 3.4 17 13 137 1

Edwards-Helaire Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 2 17 0 Week 3 Bears 15 55 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 12 0 1 1 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 7 0 1 9 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 6 0 1 8 0 Week 14 Bills 11 39 0 2 29 0 Week 15 @Patriots 13 37 0 4 64 1

