Monday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (17-12) and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) at Kaseya Center features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the 76ers' Joel Embiid as players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Heat's Last Game

The Heat won their previous game against the Hawks, 122-113, on Friday. Tyler Herro led the way with 30 points, and also had seven rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 30 7 2 1 0 7 Duncan Robinson 27 3 3 1 0 4 Jaime Jaquez 19 7 1 1 1 1

76ers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the 76ers beat the Raptors on Friday, 121-111. Tobias Harris scored a team-high 33 points (and added seven assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tobias Harris 33 8 7 1 0 5 Tyrese Maxey 33 4 10 0 0 4 Joel Embiid 31 10 9 2 4 2

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo puts up 21.8 points, 9.6 boards and 4.0 assists per game, making 50.7% of shots from the field.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers for the season are 13.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 15.0 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 boards per game.

Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Love posts 9.4 points, 6.6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid gets the 76ers 35.0 points, 11.7 boards and 6.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks (ninth in league).

Tyrese Maxey contributes with 26.4 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 6.8 assists.

Harris averages 16.6 points, 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 51.3% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The 76ers receive 5.0 points per game from Paul Reed, plus 4.4 boards and 1.1 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 13.0 points, 4.1 boards and 0.6 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid PHI 36.2 11.3 4.4 1.3 1.9 1.1 Jimmy Butler MIA 16.9 3.8 4.7 0.6 0.1 0.3 Caleb Martin MIA 13.8 6.7 3.0 0.7 0.5 1.7 Tyrese Maxey PHI 22.6 2.1 6.3 0.7 0.2 3.1 Tobias Harris PHI 13.7 6.0 3.1 1.2 0.6 1.3 Duncan Robinson MIA 15.9 3.1 3.9 0.7 0.0 3.1

