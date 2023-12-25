Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has a good matchup in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the 10th-most rushing yards in the NFL, 124.9 per game.

Pacheco has run for a team-high 779 yards on 176 carries (64.9 ypg), including six rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Pacheco has also caught 33 balls for 209 yards (17.4 ypg). He's scored one TD through the passing game.

Pacheco vs. the Raiders

Pacheco vs the Raiders (since 2021): 3 GP / 39.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 39.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Raiders during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Raiders this season.

The Raiders surrender 124.9 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense this season.

The Raiders have the No. 17 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 12 this season (0.9 per game).

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

Pacheco has gone over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (six of 12 games).

The Chiefs pass on 60.8% of their plays and run on 39.2%. They are 11th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 176 of his team's 342 total rushing attempts this season (51.5%).

Pacheco has a rushing touchdown in five of 12 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (20.6% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

He has 36 red zone rushing carries (56.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

Pacheco, in six of 12 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pacheco has been targeted on 38 of his team's 531 passing attempts this season (7.2% target share).

He has 209 receiving yards on 38 targets to rank 115th in league play with 5.5 yards per target.

Pacheco has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

With five red zone targets, Pacheco has been on the receiving end of 6.1% of his team's 82 red zone pass attempts.

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 18 ATT / 110 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 19 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs

