With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), is Justin Watson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has accumulated 381 yards on 22 receptions with two TDs, averaging 31.8 yards per game.

In two of 12 games this year, Watson has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Justin Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0 Week 9 Dolphins 5 2 15 0 Week 11 Eagles 11 5 53 1 Week 12 @Raiders 3 1 3 1 Week 14 Bills 1 1 18 0 Week 15 @Patriots 3 1 31 0

