Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 209.6 per game.

Mahomes has amassed 3,703 passing yards (264.5 per game) and a 67.4% completion rate this year, throwing for 25 TDs with 13 INTs. On the ground, Mahomes has rushed 61 times for 334 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mahomes and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mahomes vs. the Raiders

Mahomes vs the Raiders (since 2021): 5 GP / 291.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 291.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Las Vegas this year.

10 players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Raiders have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

Mahomes will square off against the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Raiders give up 209.6 passing yards per game.

The Raiders' defense is ranked 13th in the NFL with 18 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Chiefs vs Raiders on Fubo!

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 265.5 (-115)

265.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-161)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mahomes with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mahomes Passing Insights

So far this season, Mahomes has gone over his passing yards prop total in five of 14 opportunities.

The Chiefs have passed 60.8% of the time and run 39.2% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

With 524 attempts for 3,703 passing yards, Mahomes is 14th in league action with 7.1 yards per attempt.

Mahomes has completed at least one touchdown pass in 13 of 14 games, including multiple TDs nine times.

He has 73.5% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (25).

Mahomes accounts for 55.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 81 of his total 524 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 27-for-37 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 25-for-43 / 271 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 21-for-33 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-34 / 298 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 24-for-43 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.