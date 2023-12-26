Tuesday's NBA schedule includes Desmond Bane's Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) taking the road to collide with the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) at Smoothie King Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Desmond Bane vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 1055.9 952.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.1 36.6 Fantasy Rank 33 24

Desmond Bane vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane's averages for the season are 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in league).

The Grizzlies' -149 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 107 points per game (30th in NBA) while allowing 112.4 per contest (ninth in league).

Memphis falls short in the rebound battle by an average of three boards. It pulls down 42.4 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.4.

The Grizzlies connect on 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 33.6% rate (28th in NBA), compared to the 14.2 per contest their opponents make, shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Grizz commit 14.1 per game (23rd in league) and force 14.9 (fourth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram posts 23.7 points, 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists per game, making 50.7% of shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game with a +73 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.7 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 113.3 per outing (13th in the league).

New Orleans ranks 12th in the NBA at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.6 its opponents average.

The Pelicans hit 11.3 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 2.2 fewer than their opponents (13.5).

New Orleans has committed 13 turnovers per game (14th in NBA action) while forcing 13.7 (11th in the league).

Desmond Bane vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game -4.3 3.5 Usage Percentage 30.3% 29.0% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 59.2% Total Rebound Pct 7.2% 8.0% Assist Pct 27.3% 24.8%

