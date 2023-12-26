On Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 115.7 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are allowing 113.3 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.4 points per game, with a -149 scoring differential overall. They put up 107 points per game (30th in NBA), and allow 112.4 per outing (ninth in league).

The teams combine to score 222.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 225.7 points per game combined, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has covered 12 times in 28 matchups with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +12500 +6600 - Pelicans +6600 +3500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.