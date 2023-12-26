Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be hitting the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 125-119 win versus the Hawks, Jackson totaled 20 points.

In this article, we break down Jackson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 21.4 26.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.1 PRA -- 28.6 32.6 PR -- 27 31.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.1



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Jackson has made 7.3 shots per game, which accounts for 18.6% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 5.0 threes per game, or 13.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans concede 113.3 points per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pelicans have given up 43.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 27 assists per game.

The Pelicans allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 30 24 6 0 1 3 0 10/25/2023 36 8 5 3 0 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.