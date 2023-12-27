How to Watch the Blues vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars will travel to face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, December 27, with the Stars victorious in three straight games.
The Stars-Blues matchup can be seen on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Stars Additional Info
Blues vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) STL
|10/12/2023
|Stars
|Blues
|2-1 (F/SO) DAL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues give up 3.3 goals per game (110 in total), 23rd in the league.
- The Blues have 99 goals this season (three per game), 20th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|33
|13
|24
|37
|20
|26
|54%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|31
|12
|16
|28
|22
|22
|25.7%
|Jordan Kyrou
|33
|9
|16
|25
|21
|19
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|33
|9
|10
|19
|13
|21
|58.4%
|Justin Faulk
|33
|2
|15
|17
|14
|19
|-
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 99 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in league action in goals against.
- The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (112 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|32
|10
|21
|31
|22
|20
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|32
|13
|18
|31
|27
|12
|51.2%
|Matt Duchene
|31
|11
|18
|29
|14
|15
|55.7%
|Roope Hintz
|30
|11
|17
|28
|10
|8
|53.4%
|Miro Heiskanen
|32
|4
|19
|23
|19
|20
|-
