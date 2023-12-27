Bookmakers have set player props for Jason Robertson, Robert Thomas and others when the Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Thomas has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 24 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 37 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 18.1%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavel Buchnevich has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with 12 goals and 16 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5 at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Jordan Kyrou's nine goals and 16 assists add up to 25 points this season.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 21 1 1 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 1 2 3 9 vs. Senators Dec. 14 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 31 points in 32 games (10 goals and 21 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2

