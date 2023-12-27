On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Colton Parayko going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parayko stats and insights

In six of 33 games this season, Parayko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Stars this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Parayko has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:40 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:00 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 1 1 0 25:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:38 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:13 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 25:56 Away W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.