Justin Faulk will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his St. Louis Blues face the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Faulk's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Justin Faulk vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk has averaged 22:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Faulk has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 33 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Faulk has a point in 14 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 13 of 33 games this season, Faulk has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Faulk's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Faulk has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Faulk Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 5 17 Points 1 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

